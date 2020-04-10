WSGW Morning Team Show: April 10, 2020 (Friday)
The WSGW Good Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Thanks for Staying in Touch with WSGW
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Conversation regarding Governor Whitmer issuing an updated Executive Order yesterday (runs 10:41)…..
*****************************************************************
A few Weekend Events and Activities for YOU (runs 2:47)…..
*****************************************************************
A Great Fish Story, not about the Fish that Got Away, but the Fish Caught from 50 feet Above
*****************************************************************
Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Available for YOU on the HomePage of WSGW.COM…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
******************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Taylor Dayne “Love Will Lead You Back“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 30 years ago in 1990, Taylor was Number One for One Week.