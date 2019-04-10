WSGW Morning Team Show: April 10, 2019 (Wednesday)

The WSGW Middle of the Week Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Here is the latest National Weather Service statements related to the Winter Storm that will hit parts of Michigan

WINTER STORM WATCH from late tonight through Thursday night:

Mixed wintry precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around a quarter of an inch possible. Easterly winds could gust into the 40 to 45 mph range.

Counties Included: Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Central Chippewa, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Eastern Mackinac, Emmet, Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island, Montmorency, Otsego, Presque Isle, Southeast Chippewa, Western Chippewa, Western Mackinac

WINTER STORM WATCH from Thursday morning through late Thursday night:

A mix of wet heavy snow, sleet, and light freezing rain possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Counties Included: Alger, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Keweenaw, Luce, Marquette, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Houghton, Southern Schoolcraft.

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Wednesday night through late Thursday night:

A mix of wet heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Counties Included: Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Menominee, Ontonagon

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 9pm this evening to 10am Thursday:

Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Rain developing this evening and changing to wet snow by midnight. Slushy snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected by daybreak Thursday. East winds gusting over 30 mph with temperatures falling into the lower 30s.

Counties Included: Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa

As much fun as the band is, this next venture should be fun, too…..

NEW YORK (AP) – The B-52’s are working on a book and a documentary film. Da Capo Press will put out an official history of The B-52’s in 2020. They are also working on an authorized documentary, with comedian Fred Armisen as executive producer. In the meantime, The B-52’s continue to celebrate their 40th anniversary on tour. The next leg starts May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Heavy Metal Bands do not always get positive press, but when Metallica does something positive…..

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Metallica’s call to fans to work at food banks last year was such a success, the band is doing it again this year. Metallica says more than 50 food banks — twice as many as last year — will participate in the

Within My Hands Day of Service on May 22. The band members are asking fans to sign up through Metallica.com for a day of volunteering at local food banks. The food banks will only take volunteers that day who are signed up.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Stray Cats “Rock This Town“. Brian Setzer is 60.

