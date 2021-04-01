WSGW Morning Team Show: April 1, 2021 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Tigers Opening Day
12:50 on 790 NewsRadio WSGW
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Opening Day fun as we talk about the Tigers (run 10:37)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Tigers 2021 Predictions from Your Morning Team Show (runs 8:52)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A music legend sells his songbook (runs 3:08)…..
Man sets new World Record for Holding is Breath Underwater for HOW LONG
Wake Up Song of the Day: John Fogerty “Centerfield”. It’s Tigers Opening Day 2021!