WSGW Morning Team Show: April 1, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 1, 2021 @ 7:38am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Tigers Opening Day

12:50 on 790 NewsRadio WSGW

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Opening Day fun as we talk about the Tigers (run 10:37)…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We remember the Tigers highlights of 2020 as we prepare for 2021 (runs 7:09)…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Tigers 2021 Predictions from Your Morning Team Show (runs 8:52)…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A music legend sells his songbook (runs 3:08)…..

 

 

 

Man sets new World Record for Holding is Breath Underwater for HOW LONG

Croatian diver holds breath for 24 minutes, 33 seconds

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     John Fogerty “Centerfield”.    It’s Tigers Opening Day 2021!

 

Sports News