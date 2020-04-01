WSGW Morning Team Show: April 1, 2020 (Wednesday)
WSGW has posted coronavirus links and information online at WSGW.com
You can find job opportunities, volunteer opportunities, hotline phone number, employee (including unemployment) and employer information, and more
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU
WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Michigan Schools
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Pat introduces a podcast planned to gather opinions on your Top 5 “Maddest Sports Moments While Watching Your Teams Lose” (runs 10:18)…..
With the Lack of Human Activity on the Streets, the Sheep Run Free
Wake Up Song of the Day: Kid Rock “Quarantine“. This is actually Kid Rock in his alter ego, Bobby Shazam. A song he released over the weekend with proceeds going to his Kid Rock Foundation to help those in need.