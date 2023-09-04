WSGW Morning Team: September 4, 2023 (Monday – Labor Day)

Photo Taken In New York City, United States

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

It’s Labor Day 2023

If you are “Labor Day Bridge Walking” (if not this year, perhaps keep in mind for next) …..

The Mackinac Bridge Annual Bridge Walk

At the Tridge in Midland, for the first time in three years, the annual Tridge Walk is back starting at 9am

At the Wooden Covered Bridge in Frankenmuth, the annual bridge walk starts at noon

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Yes, from the Michigan game over the weekend, on TV it reads “Big Turd” (runs 4:45)…..

Man in Kayak Captures Shark/Seal Encounter Up Close

Drunk Driving Calls 911 on Himself

Woman in Tennessee Sets Guinness World Record for Female with Longest Mullet

PHOTO: Wade Payne/Guinness World Records

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Huey Lewis and the News “Workin’ for a Livin‘”. It’s Labor Day!

