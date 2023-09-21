WSGW Morning Team: September 21, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is Back on WSGW! All Season Long the Spirit Play on WSGW 100.5 FM and online at wsgw.com (choose the Local Sports Stream)

Every Thursday Morning following the 7:30am News, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark (runs 11:16)…..

Click for Saginaw Spirit

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU….

Get a $20 Gift Certificate for only $10 to Gilly’s Bistro in Bay City…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with all AlphaMedia stations, and Fashion Square Mall present:

“Our Kids World: Back to School Edition”

Sponsored by Francis Reh Academy

Powered by Serra Automotive

FREE

Saturday, September 30, 11am – 2pm

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Starbucks the latest company to face a lawsuit claiming false advertising or representation of its product (runs 3:57)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: How about this combination? Pringles and Caviar! (runs 3:35)…..

Click for Information and to Order “Crisps and Caviar”

IMAGE: The Caviar Co.

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: How much money is the owner of the first painting Bob Ross ever did on PBS trying to get from a sale?!?! (runs 4:34)…..

This is the original episode of The Joy of Painting

***********************************************

A PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL DISTRICT STARTS THE SCHOOL YEAR WITH 17 SETS OF TWINS IN KINDERGARTEN

Sept. 20 (UPI) — A Pennsylvania school district is hailing the arrival of the “Twin-dergarten” school year, with 17 sets of twins starting kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year.

The Colonial School District in Montgomery County said seven pairs of twins are starting kindergarten at Ridge Park Elementary school, six sets are attending Whitemarsh Elementary School and four are starting at Plymouth Elementary.

“While the first day of kindergarten can sometimes be anxiety-inducing for young children, having a built-in buddy along on the first day of school is one of the benefits for these incoming twin-dergarteners,” the district said. “Many of the children reported that having someone who is always around is one of the things they like best about being a twin.”

Peggy Smith, who teaches kindergarten at Ridge Park, said this year’s “twin-dergarten” class is unprecedented.

“I have been a kindergarten teacher for 20 years,” Smith told WPVI-TV. “Usually, there’s maybe a couple sets of twins, if that.”

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Barenaked Ladies “One Week“. Drummer Tyler Stewart is 56.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team