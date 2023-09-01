WSGW Morning Team: September 1, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

The Empty Time Capsule at West Point was Not Empty After All

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A woman working at a correctional facility attempts to smuggle in contraband inside a cake (runs 2:01)…..

A LOST DOG FOUND STORY… AFTER 12 YEARS!!!!!

Aug. 31 (UPI) — Animal control officers in Arizona said a dog picked up as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to have been missing from his family’s home for 12 years.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that an officer recently picked up “a senior dog who appeared a little shy and kind of sad, he never wagged his tail.”

The officer scanned the canine for a microchip and discovered his name was Minion. She called the number on the microchip and left a voicemail.

The officer received a call back hours later from Minion’s owner, who said the dog had been missing since running out through a back gate left open by a maintenance worker in 2011.

“Our field officer drove 15-year-old Minion back to his home — she explained to his owner before opening the kennel that Minion is old now and is not really a fast mover. However, once she opened up the kennel, Minion saw his family and instantly started wagging his tail and was clearly excited to be reunited with his family,” the post said.

MCACC said Minion’s whereabouts for the past 12 years are unclear, but his reunion highlights the importance of getting pets microchipped.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Angels “My Boyfriends Back“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Sixty years ago in 1963, this song was #1 for 3 weeks. The track was originally intended as a demo for the Shirelles. The Angels originated in New Jersey as the Starlets, consisting of sisters Barbara “Bibs” and Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut, Bernadette Carroll, and Lynda Malzone. The sisters, Barbara and Phyllis, were both born on September 24, two years apart (1940 and 1942). Billboard named the song #24 on their list of 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time.

