WSGW Morning Team: October 30, 2023 (Monday)`

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Starting today, October 30, WSGW will seek Your Help to Help Others…..

Charlie talks with Michigan Sugar President and CEO, Neil Juhnke (runs 10:19)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: New statistics suggest more people are returning to personal grooming after letting it slide during the pandemic (runs 3:07)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Mike enjoyed a fun “silent movie” event heading into the weekend at The Temple Theatre, and did you spend part of your weekend raking up leaves?!?! (runs 3:58)…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Halloween candy sales may fall short of projections (runs 4:35)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A brand of ramen noodles plans a change in its packaging and preparation (runs 3:43)…..

PHOTO: Nissin Foods

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not: “When Did Ghosts Start Saying ‘BOO’!”

PHOTO: Ripley’s Believe it Or Not

Why is a Bale of Straw Hanging from a Bridge in London

PHOTO: Sky News

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if You think Michigan student-athletes should be able to benefit financially from name, image, and likeness while in school…..

Coming Soon…..

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”!

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18!. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Children’s Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual Ruth Ann Knap Cookie House Competition”! Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Warren Zevon “Werewolves of London“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1978, Warren had this song as his only Top 40 song, charting at #21. The song began as a joke by Phil Everly (of The Everly Brothers) to Zevon in 1975. Everly had watched a television broadcast of the 1935 film Werewolf of London and “suggested to Zevon that he adapt the title for a song and dance craze.” Zevon later said of the song, “I don’t know why that became such a hit. We didn’t think it was suitable to be played on the radio.” He also described “Werewolves of London” as a novelty song, “[but] not a novelty the way, say, Steve Martin’s “King Tut” is a novelty.” The song had a resurgence in popularity in 1986 due to its use in a scene in The Color of Money, where Tom Cruise dances and lip-syncs to the song in a scene in which Cruise “displayed the depths of his talents at the billiards game of 9-ball.”

