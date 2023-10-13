WSGW Morning Team: October 13, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

All Season Long, SVSU Football is on WSGW!

Every Friday during the season after the 7:30am news, Charlie talks to the Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm! (runs 11:04)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Here is how you can watch the Charlie Brown Christmas/Thanksgiving/Halloween specials for free over the next three months (runs 3:39)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A new treat offering from Hershey’s and Reese’s (runs 3:35)…..

Courtesy of @Soul Food Diary

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: It’s Friday the 13th! Have no fear, Charlie and Mike are here! (runs 4:40)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: After nearly 20 years, the case of the theft of Dorothy’s ruby slippers is about to close (runs 3:47)…..

PHOTO: Getty Images

***********************************************

Bear Enters Store and Eats a Package of Gummy Bears

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to Enjoy a “Family Pack” of 2 Adult Tickets and 2 Children Tickets to Weiss Farms and the Frankenmuth Corn Maze!

A $36 Value Only $18!!!!!

**********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

Cash Contest for YOU!

**********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was just 10 years ago in 21013 Miley Cyrus was #1 with “Wrecking Ball”. This was the first #1 song for Miley. It spent two weeks at #1. After that, for the next nine weeks, Lorde was #1 with “Royals”. Then, Miley returned to #1 for another week. That’s the largest gap ever for a song to reach #1, fall off, and then return again. “Wrecking Ball” was #1 in six other countries.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team