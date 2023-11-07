WSGW Morning Team: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “James Oliver Curwood” (runs 2:47)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: Art Lewis is back from vacation (runs 8:02)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An update on a story from four years ago about the theft of the “golden toilet” (runs 3:17)…..

PHOTO: AP, File

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You could win $1000 just for making your bed (runs 3:02)…..

Click this Link for Contest…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Heinz planning to introduce “pickle flavored ketchup” (runs 3:58)…..

PHOTO: Heinz

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Might you have a $2 bill that is worth more than $2?!?! (runs 5:02)…..

Click to find a list of the values of collectible $2 bills by clicking on the link provided.

PHOTO: alfexe/Getty Images/iStockphoto

***********************************************

(UPI) — A deer crashed into a lingerie store in Michigan and trashed the inside of the shop before finding its way back outside.

Curvaceous Lingerie in Lansing shared security camera footage on Facebook showing the buck crashing through the glass and running wild through the store, knocking over mannequins and displays in the process.

The store’s owner said the deer shattered multiple mirrors while sliding across the floor.

The deer eventually left through a door that was propped open.

The store’s owner said no one was injured during the deer’s visit, but the store was temporarily closed for clean-up and repairs.

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: Today is the day Barbra Streisand’s memoir is released (runs 3:02)…..

IMAGE: Courtesy Viking

***********************************************

Workers use a forklift to capture a suspect trying to steal copper from vehicles at an auto shop…..

***********************************************

Going on NOW through Thanksgiving Weekend…

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign Presented by Pioneer Sugar

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Click to Discover Businesses Serving as Donation Locations

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking what YOU think the time structure of the United States should be…..

***********************************************

Going on NOW through November 24 at Noon!

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!

***********************************************

Coming Soon…..

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”!

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18!. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Children’s Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual Ruth Ann Knapp Cookie House Competition”! Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

Click this Link for Entry Information (Deadline to Enter November 10)

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Click this Link for Parade Entry Information

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Joni Mitchell “Big Yellow Taxi“. Joni is 80 today. This is the 1974 “live” version that charted higher in the United States (#24) than the original 1970 version (#67).

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team