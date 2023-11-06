WSGW Morning Team: November 6, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Going on NOW through Thanksgiving Weekend…

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign Presented by Pioneer Sugar

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Click to Discover Businesses Serving as Donation Locations

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Did you have a great weekend raking up leaves like many people did? Are you ready for Christmas lights as some people did this weekend? Did you survive the time change? (runs 4:07)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Did you hear about a milk carton shortage?!?! (runs 3:22)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Congratulations to a local high school cross country runner for winning a state championship over the weekend! (runs :56)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An NBA floor has 3-point line painted wrong (runs 3:25)…..

PHOTO: AP/David Zalubowski

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A soccer team that is so inept it can give out its monthly award and Japanese baseball fans celebrate a championship jumping into “toilet water” (runs 5:04)…..

Picture of a person diving into the “toilet water”…..

PHOTO: STR

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A tarantula causes a traffic crash in Death Valley Park (runs 3:43)…..

Two listeners provided “slogan suggestions” for the tarantula in the road….. (runs 2:19)

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A Christmas Song Lawsuit, again (runs 3:31)…..

Mariah Carey “All I Want for Christmas is You”

Vince Vance and the Valiants “All I Want for Christmas is You”

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking what YOU think the time structure of the United States should be…..

***********************************************

Going on NOW through November 24 at Noon!

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!

***********************************************

Going on NOW through Thanksgiving Weekend…

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign Presented by Pioneer Sugar

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Click to Discover Businesses Serving as Donation Locations

***********************************************

Coming Soon…..

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”!

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18!. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Children’s Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual Ruth Ann Knap Cookie House Competition”! Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

Click this Link for Entry Information (Deadline to Enter November 10)

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Click this Link for Parade Entry Information

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Blues Image “Ride Captain Ride“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1970, it reached #4 on both the American and Canadian charts. It was co-written by the band’s singer-guitarist Mike Pinera and keyboardist Frank “Skip” Konte. The song was inspired by the the number of keys on Pinera’s Rhodes piano. Pinera said, “Okay, I need a first word. And what came into my head was ’73.’ I liked the rhythm, and I went, ’73 men sailed up, from the San Francisco Bay.’ …The song sort of just wrote itself from there.”



Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team