WSGW Morning Team: November 30, 1977 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow…..

Click for Saginaw Spirit

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: How much will the “12 Days of Christmas” cost this year?

Click for Link to PNC Christmas Price Index

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Would you be willing to get the “Hannibal Lecter” facial?!?!

PHOTO: David McNew, Getty Images

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: An update on the stolen golden toilet story…..

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Blenheim Palace/PA

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should new vehicles be equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible?

***********************************************

Winter Party On McCarty with Saginaw Old Town Junction featuring FREE Pancake Breakfast with Santa for first 500 people

Sunday, December 3, 9am -1pm

Saginaw Township Soccer Complex, 3575 McCarty Rd (between Mackinaw and Bay), in Saginaw Township

FREE Pancake Breakfast brought to you by Cardinal Square Blvd, Kochville Township, and Saginaw Township Accepting new, unwrapped toy(s) or cash donation so every child in the hospital receives a gift at Christmas. Opportunity to win prizes. Brought to you by STBA, Saginaw Charter Township, and Saginaw Township Soccer Association.

Plus, the Adult Party on Friday Night

And, the Kids Party

***********************************************

NEXT WEEK, December 4 -8, you can join WSGW and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions for “Lights Before Christmas”!

It’s a chance to bring joy to Covenant Kids hospitalized at Covenant Healthcare during the holidays!

Plus, a special opportunity for “Lights Before Christmas” toy donations at the Saginaw Spirit game on Wednesday! (get link to find out more information)

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for November 30

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should new vehicles be equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible?

***********************************************

REMINDER!

Great Rocket Grab Plus Deals are Always Available!

Half Off Deals that can make Great Christmas Gifts!

Click Link for Rocket Grab Plus

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby and David Bowie “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy“. This is the date in 1977 Bing and Bowie sang the song on the Bing Crosby Christmas special just weeks after he died.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team