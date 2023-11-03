WSGW Morning Team: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

All Season Long, SVSU Football is on WSGW!

Every Friday during the season after the 7:30am news, Charlie talks to the Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm! (runs 10:28)…..

Click for Link to SVSU Football

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: This year is the 60th year remembrance of the assassination of President Kennedy. National Geographic plans a “One Day in America” special about November 22, 1963. (runs 5:19)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A quick word on a silly TV in development that you can avoid!!! (runs 1:20)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: As the time change takes place this weekend, something we’ve never heard before is a connection to the start of the time change involving Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin (runs 3:01)

Quick Update on the Time Change – Coldplay connection (runs 2:51)…..

***********************************************

Events and Activities November 3 (runs 9:00)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Published research states cats have 276 facial expressions. Charlie says his cats have two (runs 3:48)…..

***********************************************

Here is the “new” song from The Beatles (an associated video is supposed to be released today)

***********************************************

A Trick-or-Treating Bear, not a kid in a costume, but a real bear eating Halloween Candy! (story has video)

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking what YOU think the time structure of the United States should be…..

***********************************************

Going on NOW through November 24 at Noon!

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!

***********************************************

Going on NOW through Thanksgiving Weekend…

The Annual WSGW Food for Families Campaign Presented by Pioneer Sugar

We are asking YOU, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to Make Non-Perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need

The Salvation Army Locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland will Collect and Distribute Food

Click to Discover Businesses Serving as Donation Locations

***********************************************

Coming Soon…..

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”!

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18!. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Children’s Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual Ruth Ann Knap Cookie House Competition”! Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

Click this Link for Entry Information (Deadline to Enter November 10)

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Click this Link for Parade Entry Information

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton “Islands in the Stream“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. In 1983, Kenny and Dolly teamed up for this #1 for 2 weeks. The song was written by the Bee Gees and titled after an Ernest Hemingway novel. It was originally planned for Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in an R&B style. The song was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, and Country Charts in both the United States and Canada.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team