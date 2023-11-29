WSGW Morning Team: November 28, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should new vehicles be equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible?

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: One member of Your Morning Team had a bad day and it’s probably relatable to a bad day you may had…..

IMAGE: Kansas Department of Revenue via AP

PHOTO: KISS

LOST WEDDING WING FOUND WITHIN 20 TONS OF TRASH

(UPI) — Sanitation workers in New Hampshire went digging through 20 tons of trash to locate a resident’s lost wedding ring.

Windham General Services Director Dennis Senibaldi said he received a call from a town selectman, who put him in touch with a resident whose wedding band had accidentally gone out with the trash.

She gave me some particulars: at what time her husband threw the trash out, what was in the trash bag, what kind of car he was driving,” Senibaldi told WHDH-TV. Senibaldi reviewed surveillance camera footage to try to pinpoint the location of the woman’s trash. “So, I knew where the first scoop went, I knew where exactly on the floor it was, but it’s still a lot of stuff to go through.” Senibaldi said. He said his team had to dig through 12 feet of trash bags to reach the right bag.

The ring was found about 2 hours after the search began. “I grabbed the ring, brought it up, cleaned it up for her, called her up,” Sendibaldi said. “She was heartbroken on Wednesday and more than ecstatic on Friday.”

Sendibaldi said it was the third time in two years that his team has sifted through trash at the transfer station to find a lost wedding ring. He said the last time was almost exactly one year earlier.

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Your Squeamish Story of the Day to Make You Go “EWWW”

Winter Party On McCarty with Saginaw Old Town Junction featuring FREE Pancake Breakfast with Santa for first 500 people

9am -1pm

Saginaw Township Soccer Complex, 3575 McCarty Rd (between Mackinaw and Bay), in Saginaw Township

FREE Pancake Breakfast brought to you by Cardinal Square Blvd, Kochville Township, and Saginaw Township Accepting new, unwrapped toy(s) or cash donation so every child in the hospital receives a gift at Christmas. Opportunity to win prizes. Brought to you by STBA, Saginaw Charter Township, and Saginaw Township Soccer Association.

Plus, the Adult Party on Friday Night

And, the Kids Party

NEXT WEEK, December 4 -8, you can join WSGW and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions for “Lights Before Christmas”!

It’s a chance to bring joy to Covenant Kids hospitalized at Covenant Healthcare during the holidays!

Plus, a special opportunity for “Lights Before Christmas” toy donations at the Saginaw Spirit game on Wednesday! (get link to find out more information)

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for November 28

Wake Up Song of the Day: Nat King Cole "The Christmas Song"

