WSGW Morning Team: November 21, 2022 (Monday)

This is Your Final Week to Help Those in Need

“Food For Families” Donations will be Accepted through Thanksgiving Weekend

We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration (podcast segment)

Thanks to Everyone for playing along in the “Thanksgiving Platter” contest from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

The past three weeks, we’ve given away a “Thanksgiving Platter” to a Lucky Listener!

Congratulations to our Final Winner:

Congratulations to Winner #1: Valerie Watson of Hemlock

Congratulations to Winner #2: Steven DeMott of Alma

Click this Link to fine the Edible Arrangements store on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw

This week, Today, Tomorrow, and Wednesday, Your Morning Team has Your chance to Win tickets to see “Larry the Cable Guy” at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, March 10, 2023

Click for Link to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant and “Larry the Cable Guy” Tickets

Tickets for “Larry the Cable Guy” go on sale, Saturday, November 26, at 9am

YOU are Invited

“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW

You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.

Every night from December 5-9, everyone is invited to the Covenant HealthCare parking lot at 1000 Houghton Avenue in Saginaw.

People can start gathering around 6:30pm, and at 7pm, lights will shine towards the windows of the hospitalized kids for two minutes.

You can shine shine flashlights, glow foam tubes, or anything that lights up! Free flashlights will be provided to the first 100 attendees each night by Impact Saginaw Credit Unions.

Each evening, a different musical act will be featured for entertainment, cookies, hot chocolate, and more.

AND, right now, until December 9, you can also donate a new, unwrapped toy at Impact Saginaw Credit Union locations (see below).

Or, bring a toy with you any night of “Lights Before Christmas”.

Monetary donations can be made online when you visit Covenant Kids

Impact Saginaw Credit Union Toy Donation Locations:

Jolt: 6180 State Street and 1002 S. Washington Ave

Copoco: 3262 Cabaret Trail S

Family First: 1011 N Michigan Ave,

First Area: 193 Campbell Ln

Frankenmuth CU SVRC Branch: 203 S Washington Ave

Health Advantage: 4550 State St

Team One: 520 Hayden St and 4075 McCarty Rd

United Financial: 4685 State St

Wildfire: 6673 State St and 6640 Bay Rd

You can also donate toys at Cops and Donuts, the Bay City location, 710 E Midland St

