WSGW Morning Team: November 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: How did Halloween 2023 go for You?!?! (runs 6:19)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti” sauce sells out (runs 3:56)

PHOTO: Union Joints Restaurant Group

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: Art is experiencing some amazing experiences on his vacation

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Home for sale featuring a “meth lab and meth contamination” (runs 3:48)…..

PHOTO: NBC Bay Area

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Fonz has a new book out and so does Willie (runs 2:31)…..

Oct. 31 (UPI) — The morning drop-off at a Massachusetts elementary school took an unusual turn when a moose showed up and wandered through the line of cars.

The Rutland Police Department said the massive moose visited Naquag Elementary School during the morning drop-off Monday and investigated the line of cars.

Principal Kristina Pelczarski said parents kept children at a safe distance while the moose wandered through the drop-off area, before making its way to the front of the building and crossing the street. Pelczarski said the moose was calm and non-aggressive during its visit.

Police said they monitored the moose until it left the area.

Sheep Lost for 5 Years is Finally Found and Sheared (includes video)

PHOTOS: Melbourne Water/Facebook

Coming Soon…..

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”!

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18!. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Children’s Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual Ruth Ann Knap Cookie House Competition”! Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

Click this Link for Entry Information (Deadline to Enter November 10)

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Click this Link for Parade Entry Information

Wake Up Song of the Day: Def Leppard “Photograph“. Drummer Rick Allen is 60.

