WSGW Morning Team: November 2, 2023 (Thursday)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Is this the answer to mystery of the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa nearly 50 years ago (runs 8:16)….

PHOTO: Getty Images

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A Thanksgiving dinner idea for You from Digiorno, “Thanksgiving Pizza” (runs

PHOTO: Courtesy DiGiorno

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Thanks to listeners, we follow up on Thanksgiving Pizza, Gas Prices, and Jimmy Hoffa (runs 10:09)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A Big OOPS at the Pan American Games (runs 3:14)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Jimmy Buffet’s last album to be released (runs 2:30)…..

Here is the song we referenced when talking about Jimmy Buffet’s new album…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

(UPI) — An Ontario, Canada, man harvested an 8-foot, 4.79-inch zucchini from his garden that might be the longest on record. Henry D’Angela said he has applied to Guinness World Records to have his zucchini certified as the longest in the world. The current record zucchini of 8 feet, 3.3 inches was grown by John Giovanni Scozzafavain from Niagara Falls, Ontario, in 2014.

“I didn’t start out to grow the longest,” D’Angela told ThoroldToday. “It just happened to be in a new area I had never grown before. The soil has done really well for it. It’s amazing.” He said he is keeping the massive zucchini in his garage until he hears back from Guinness World Records.

“When they open the farmer’s market in Thorold next year, I should bring this as a novelty,” he said. “So Thorold can be known as having the biggest zucchini in the world.”

