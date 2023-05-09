WSGW Morning Team: May 9, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

You can follow the Great Lakes Loons all Season Long with WSGW! Listen for Charlie talking with Eric Vandefifer every Tuesday morning for updates and informatin on Loons Baseball (runs 10:01)…..

************************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “John Askin” (runs 2:44)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Artificial Intelligence is worrying politicians, plus a fast food franchise plans to use AI in its drive-thrus because of a very honest admission of what AI may be able to do better than humans (runs 8:14)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Will You Eat the Special Promotion Burger King “Red Whopper”?!?! (runs 3:35)…..

IMAGE: Business Wire

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You’ll never guess why this guy dressed as a beer can was pulled over (runs 3:35)…..

PHOTO: Courtesy Franklin County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office

************************************************

May 8 (UPI) — A rugby game in France descended into chaos when a bull escaped from a pre-match parade and ran out onto the field during warm-ups.

The bull, one of three male bovines and three cows being paraded to the crowd before the game between the Catalans Dragons and St. Helens at the Gilbert Brutus stadium in Perpignan, was caught on camera dragging its handler across the grass until the man let go.

Players were seen fleeing from the bull and jumping over advertising signs to avoid being charged by the rampaging animal.

The bull was eventually wrangled by his handlers and led away from the field with his fellow bovines.

Bernard Guasch, owner of the Catalans Dragons, also owns a meat business called Guasch Viandes.

The Dragons went on to win the match 24-12.

************************************************

************************************************

************************************************

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! Would you favor a social media ban for children under 13 and parental permission to use for kids aged 13-17?

************************************************

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tommy Roe “Jam Up and Jelly Tight“. Tommy is 81 tonight.

