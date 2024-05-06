WSGW Morning Team: May 6, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: From the weekend, our Saginaw Spirit and The Memorial Cup presented by Dow, photo finishes at both the Kentucky Derby and NASCAR…..

Here is the Kentucky Derby Photo Finish

Here is the NASCAR Photo Finish

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: We feature Bob Seger for two reasons this morning and we feature Randy Travis singing again…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Jif introduces a new flavor…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Is there another shortage of the most famous sriracha sauce?!?!

PHOTO: Scott Olson, Getty Images

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for You asking Your Opinion about the College Campus Protests

It’s time for the WSGW “WinVitational and Closest to the Pin”

“Closest to the Pin” presented by MBS International Airport are scheduled:

June 4th at The Sawmill

June 11th – Location TBD

June 18th – Location TBD

Plus, each contest includes the $10,000 “Hole In One” on your first shot only, Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

This year, the WSGW WinVitational is at The Sawmill Golf and Pub and Grill on Thursday, June 25th

Presented by West Side Decorating Centerand Powered by Branham’s Jewelry

The WSGW WinVitational will also feature a $10,000 “Hole In One” opportunity Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

Winners will Enjoy Overnight Stays with Golf at Shanty Creek Resorts

To Purchase Entries to Play in the WinVitational

The Canadian Hockey League officially released all the News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

Join us on the Runway of MBS International Airport for a Fun Time for a Serious Cause…..

PHOTO: AP File Photo

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bob Seger “Shame on the Moon”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! It was 1983, and this first single from Bob Seger off his new album “The Distance” peaked at #2 for four weeks. One week it was behind James Ingram and Patti Austin’s “Baby, Come to Me” and then for three more weeks behind Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”. The song did hit #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart and crossed over to #15 on the Country Chart. Bob’s good friend, Glenn Frey (born in Detroit and longtime member of The Eagles), joined for background harmony vocals on the song. In 1968, at age 19, Frey played acoustic guitar and did background vocals on Bob’s hit “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”, plus singing on other songs such as “Against the Wind” and “Fire Lake”. Seger described “Shame on the Moon” as flawless, the best and tightest track on the album. However, it almost didn’t make the album because “The Distance” was going to be a real rock album. But, Seger said, “We figured we’d throw it on and see what happened.”

