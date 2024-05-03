WSGW Morning Team: May 3, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

May 2 (UPI) — A Massachusetts woman won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket just 10 weeks after winning the same amount from another game.

Christine Wilson, of Attleborough, previously won a $1 million top prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $50 Lifetime Millions scratch-off ticket in February.

Advertisement

Wilson told lottery officials she decided not to give up her lottery habit, and bought a $10 100X Cash scratch-off from the Family Food Mart on East Street in Mansfield.

The ticket, purchased 10 weeks after her previous win, earned her another $1 million prize.

Wilson said she spent some of the winnings from her first ticket on a new SUV. She said her latest prize will go into savings.

********************************************

Cinco De Mayo Celebrations This Weekend!

This Event is on Saturday

One of the organizers is Larry Rodarte, host of “Mi Gente On-Air”, Sunday evenings at 8pm on WSGW

**********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

**********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for You asking Your Opinion about the College Campus Protests

**********************************************

It’s time for the WSGW “WinVitational and Closest to the Pin”

“Closest to the Pin” presented by MBS International Airport are scheduled:

June 4th at The Sawmill

June 11th – Location TBD

June 18th – Location TBD

Plus, each contest includes the $10,000 “Hole In One” on your first shot only, Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

This year, the WSGW WinVitational is at The Sawmill Golf and Pub and Grill on Thursday, June 25th

Presented by West Side Decorating Centerand Powered by Branham’s Jewelry

The WSGW WinVitational will also feature a $10,000 “Hole In One” opportunity Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

Winners will Enjoy Overnight Stays with Golf at Shanty Creek Resorts

To Purchase Entries to Play in the WinVitational

**********************************************

**********************************************

The Canadian Hockey League officially released all the News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

**********************************************

Join us on the Runway of MBS International Airport for a Fun Time for a Serious Cause…..

**********************************************

**********************************************

PHOTO: AP File Photo

********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Pharrell Williams “Happy”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Just ten years ago, 2014, Pharrell was #1 for 10 weeks, the biggest song of the year! He wrote it and produced it. He won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and a Grammy for Best Music Video. It was also featured in the movie Despicable Me 2. It was released as the only single from the soundtrack. The song was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song but lost the “Let it Go” from Frozen.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team