WSGW Morning Team: May 24, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan (off this morning) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: An out of the this world wedding proposal opportunity…..

PHOTO: ApoteoSurprise

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Friday Flashback Fun with a classic Motown song…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A legendary band has a new documentary debuting tonight…..

********************************************

Events and Activities…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A new Kit Kat flavor for the summer…..

PHOTO: Hershey Company

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A competitive eater retires due to health concerns…..

********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if YOU support Attorney General Dana Nessel and her intent to join other states and sue fossil fuel companies for what she says is knowingly causing climate change, harming the state’s economy and ways of life.

********************************************

New Contest for YOU to Win a MAGICAL ORLANDO FAMILY VACATION presented by Pro-Line Coatings and Truck Gear, formerly Tri-City Line-X!!!

********************************************

You Can Enter to Win a $1,000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of Businesses to Help with Your Home Spring Makeover!

CLICK TO ENTER

(deadline to enter is June 14, 2024 at 11:59pm)

**********************************************

**********************************************

It’s time for the WSGW “WinVitational and Closest to the Pin”

“Closest to the Pin” presented by MBS International Airport are scheduled:

June 4th at The Sawmill

June 11th – Location TBD

June 18th – Location TBD

Plus, each contest includes the $10,000 “Hole In One” on your first shot only, Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

This year, the WSGW WinVitational is at The Sawmill Golf and Pub and Grill on Thursday, June 25th

Presented by West Side Decorating Centerand Powered by Branham’s Jewelry

The WSGW WinVitational will also feature a $10,000 “Hole In One” opportunity Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

Winners will Enjoy Overnight Stays with Golf at Shanty Creek Resorts

To Purchase Entries to Play in the WinVitational

**********************************************

The Canadian Hockey League News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

**********************************************

PHOTO: AP File Photo

********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mary Wells “My Guy”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 50 years ago in 1964, Mary hit #1 for two weeks with what became her signature song. It was written and produced by Smokey Robinson. Mary was born in Detroit. She contracted spinal meningitis at the age of two, and struggled with partial blindness, deafness in one ear, and temporary paralysis. At age 10, Mary contracted tuberculosis. She used singing as her comfort from her pain and by age 10 had graduated from church choirs to performing at local nightclubs in the Detroit area. She wanted to become a scientist, but she heard about the success of Detroit musicians such as Jackie Wilson and the Miracles, and when she graduated high school, decided to try singing and songwriting. “My Guy” was one of the first Motown songs to break on the other side of the Atlantic, eventually peaking at number 5 on the UK chart, and making Wells an international star. Around this time, the Beatles stated that Wells was their favorite American singer, and soon she was given an invitation to open for the group during their tour of the United Kingdom, thus making her the first Motown star to perform in the UK. In 1999, “My Guy” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team