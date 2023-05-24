WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: May 24, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
May 24, 2023 6:08AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Detroit Sports Teams and the Playoffs

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Cultural differences on display as a comedian in China is in trouble for a joke the government didn’t like  (runs 3:36)…..

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     A couple of fun follow up stories from listeners regarding our conversation yesterday regarding the passing of Terry McDermott  (runs 2:47)…..

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU:     What food of yours, if eaten by your friend, might cause you to shoot your friend, as happened in this story  (runs 2:12)…..

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Man Who Steals Fire Truck in Florida Appears in Court and Asks Judge After Bond is Set:   “OK, I have a question. Where do you expect me to get $2,500 from?’”  (runs 3:07)…..

Here is Video of a News Report About the Chase and Arrest of the Suspect

 

 

************************************************

 

US Customs and Border Protection Discover Insect Larvae Inside Plastic Flowers

The plastic flowers were shipped from Kenya, according to a USCBP statement.

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Michigan’s DNR and the Double Red Flags for Beach Warnings

A double red flag warning means beachgoers are not allowed to enter the water.

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

************************************************

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Roseanne Cash “I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party“.   The eldest daughter of Johnny Cash and his first wife is 68.   This is a cover version of a Beatles song.   Roseanne hit #1 on the country chart with the song in 1989, her last #1.   It was the only time McCartney and Lennon had a #1 song on the country chart.

 

 

