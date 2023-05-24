WSGW Morning Team: May 24, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Cultural differences on display as a comedian in China is in trouble for a joke the government didn’t like (runs 3:36)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A couple of fun follow up stories from listeners regarding our conversation yesterday regarding the passing of Terry McDermott (runs 2:47)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: What food of yours, if eaten by your friend, might cause you to shoot your friend, as happened in this story (runs 2:12)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Man Who Steals Fire Truck in Florida Appears in Court and Asks Judge After Bond is Set: “OK, I have a question. Where do you expect me to get $2,500 from?’” (runs 3:07)…..

Here is Video of a News Report About the Chase and Arrest of the Suspect

************************************************

US Customs and Border Protection Discover Insect Larvae Inside Plastic Flowers

************************************************

Michigan’s DNR and the Double Red Flags for Beach Warnings

************************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

************************************************

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice! Click to Enter Today…..

************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Roseanne Cash “I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party“. The eldest daughter of Johnny Cash and his first wife is 68. This is a cover version of a Beatles song. Roseanne hit #1 on the country chart with the song in 1989, her last #1. It was the only time McCartney and Lennon had a #1 song on the country chart.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team