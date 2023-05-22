WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: May 22, 2023 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
May 22, 2023 5:39AM EDT
Monday

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Would you pay $700 for a hamburger?   And, Heinz is introducing its new “Remix” machine!   (runs 7:23)…..

 

PHOTO:     Business Wire

Kraft Heinz Unveils HEINZ REMIX™, The First Customizable Digital Sauce Dispenser To Launch (Photo: Business Wire)

 

Click for the $700 Hamburger

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     You could earn up to $1000 for watching TikTok  (runs 3:11)…..

Click for Link to Ubiquitous offering the TikTok Money

PHOTO:     Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

 

 

https://news.yahoo.com/climate-activists-turn-romes-trevi-125941769.html

 

Floods that have devastated northeast Italy have been partially blamed on climate change.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF 18 HOLES OF GOLF FOR 2 AND A CART AT KNOLL VIEW GOLF COURSE ($66 VALUE!)

 

 

New OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Cash or Card

 

 

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     After the Fire “Der Kommissar“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1983, this British band had it’s only hit with a cover version of this song first recorded by Falco in 1981.   Falco’s version was recorded in his native German language.   After the Fire recorded an English version.   It was actually released twice.   First in 1982 and it did nothing on the charts.   Then, after Laura Branigan recorded a song using the melody and arrangement for “Der Kommissar”, the song was released again in 1983 and After the Fire reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

 

 

