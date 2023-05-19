WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: May 19, 2023 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
May 19, 2023 5:35AM EDT
Share

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     A name change for an iconic food vehicle, chicken beer, and a soft drink inspired ice cream   (runs 6:51)…..

 

PHOTO:     Courtesy Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer Frankmobile

PHOTO:     Courtesy Perdue

PERDUE® launches custom, first-of-its-kind Beer Can Chicken Beer, a summer ale expertly crafted to make the perfect beer can chicken.

PHOTO:     Courtesy Blue Bell

Blue Bell Dr. Pepper Ice Cream

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     ChatGPT is now available as a free app  (runs 3:06)…..

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and  YOU:     Bipartisan effort to save AM Radio in Vehicles  (runs 4:19)…..

************************************************

 

 

 

Weekend Events and Activities May 19

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

Tom Kim Mud Bath at PGA Championship

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Husky Destroys Animal Shelter Lobby

PHOTOS:    Colbert County (Alabama) Animal Shelter

May be an image of toy

 

 

************************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF 18 HOLES OF GOLF FOR 2 AND A CART AT KNOLL VIEW GOLF COURSE ($66 VALUE!)

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

New OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Cash or Card

 

 

************************************************

 

 

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jimmy Soul “If You Wanna Be Happy“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   It was 60 years ago in 1963 Jimmy Soul was #1 for 2 weeks with this song that could also be used for as a One Hit Wonder.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Crash in Midland County Claims Life of Motorcyclist
2

Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase
3

Wildfire Credit Union Longtime Employee, Linda McGee, Retires
4

27-Year-Old Bay City Man Shot in Saginaw
5

Saginaw Spirit Sign 2023 Draft Picks