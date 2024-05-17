WSGW Morning Team: May 17, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The Grandma McFlurry, Costco’s latest big pie, and Welch’s new adult drinks…..

PHOTO: McDonald’s

PHOTO: Instagram@CostcoHotFinds

PHOTO: Welch’s

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Friday Flashback Song Fun with three songs…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Lego introduces a new Lord of the Rings set…..

PHOTO: Lego

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Hallmark announces a new Christmas Experience…..

Click for Link to Hallmark Experience

********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Deal Launched for YOU…..

********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for You asking You if you think Michigan’s next budget should contain provisions for free community college for all high school grads along with free preschool for all 4-year-olds

********************************************

You Can Enter to Win a $1,000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of Businesses to Help with Your Home Spring Makeover!

CLICK TO ENTER

(deadline to enter is June 14, 2024 at 11:59pm)

********************************************

********************************************

**********************************************

It’s time for the WSGW “WinVitational and Closest to the Pin”

“Closest to the Pin” presented by MBS International Airport are scheduled:

June 4th at The Sawmill

June 11th – Location TBD

June 18th – Location TBD

Plus, each contest includes the $10,000 “Hole In One” on your first shot only, Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

This year, the WSGW WinVitational is at The Sawmill Golf and Pub and Grill on Thursday, June 25th

Presented by West Side Decorating Centerand Powered by Branham’s Jewelry

The WSGW WinVitational will also feature a $10,000 “Hole In One” opportunity Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland

Winners will Enjoy Overnight Stays with Golf at Shanty Creek Resorts

To Purchase Entries to Play in the WinVitational

**********************************************

The Canadian Hockey League officially released all the News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

**********************************************

Join us on the Runway of MBS International Airport for a Fun Time for a Serious Cause…..

**********************************************

PHOTO: AP File Photo

********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Grand Funk Railroad or Grand Funk “The Loco-Motion”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Grand Funk Railroad formed in Flint in 1969 was originally named Grand Trunk Railroad after Grand Truck Western Railroad, but the railroad objected to the use of their name. In 1974, Grand Funk released “The Loco-Motion” and it was #1 for 2 weeks. It’s a cover version of the song Little Eva hit #1 with in 1962. The song has the distinction of being a hit in three different decades by three different artists when Kylie Minogue hit #3 with the song in 1988. Grand Funk was known for touring extensively and playing to packed arenas worldwide. In 1971, the band equaled The Beatles attendance record at Shea Stadium, but sold out the venue in just 72 hours whereas the Fab Four took a few weeks to sell out!

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team