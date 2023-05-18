WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: May 17, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
May 18, 2023 6:02AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: May 17, 2023 (Thursday)
Knollview

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF 18 HOLES OF GOLF FOR 2 AND A CART AT KNOLL VIEW GOLF COURSE ($66 VALUE!)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and  YOU:     The first, full-sized digital scan of the Titanic has been released  (runs

 

 

 

Click for Link to BBC News Story about the First Full Sized Digital Scan of the Titanic

PHOTO:     Atlantic Productions/Magellan

Scan of bow of Titanic

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     No Barking Signs appear at dog parks in Canada  (runs

PHOTO:     Andrew Brennan/CTV News Toronto

 

 

 

 

 

 

ourtesy Nicki Walker

controversial page in yearbook

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTO:     @hellotefi via Tiktok

Publix takes cake order instructions too literally in hilarious mishap (@hellotefi via Tiktok)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

New OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Cash or Card

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Crash in Midland County Claims Life of Motorcyclist
2

Hemlock Semiconductor Donates to Hemlock PSD
3

Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase
4

Wildfire Credit Union Longtime Employee, Linda McGee, Retires
5

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Hears Workforce Update