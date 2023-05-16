WSGW Morning Team: May 16, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

You can follow the Great Lakes Loons all Season Long with WSGW! Listen for Charlie talking with Eric Vandefifer every Tuesday morning for updates and informatin on Loons Baseball (hear a podcast segment and get a link to the Loons)

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: On Mother’s Day in Traverse City a crowd gathers to watch a bear in a tree, on Mother’s Day in Germany a motocross star does a backflip with his mom, and on Mother’s Day in South Carolina a fake mom is busted for drugs (

PHOTO: Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP

Mother and Son Motorcyle BackFlip

PHOTO: Anderson County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office of Fake Pregnancy Belly used to Smuggle Drugs



************************************************

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Kayaker gets surprise from Tiger Shark

************************************************

Man Attempts to Switch Places with Dog as Police Stop Him for Suspicion of Drunken Driving

************************************************

************************************************

PHOTO: Andrew Brennan/CTV News Toronto

************************************************

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice! Click to Enter Today…..

************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking about the U.S. Debt Ceiling Debate…..

************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Janet Jackson “What Have You Done for Me Lately“. Janet is 57 today. This is her first big hit song from 1986.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team