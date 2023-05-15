WSGW Morning Team: May 15, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

May 13 (UPI) — A man was in custody Saturday in Maryland after allegedly stealing a 5-ton military vehicle from a private residence and leading police on a chase down an interstate highway, causing several crashes.

Michael Stevens II, 38, Abingdon, Md., faces charges of motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and failing to obey a lawful order in the wake of the Friday incident.

Authorities said Stevens, shortly after having been released from the detention center in connection with another matter, stole an M923A1 military cargo truck weighing 5 tons from a residence in Bel Air, Md.

After the owner called in the theft, the vehicle spotted on a local road before turning onto Interstate 95 about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies pursued the truck down highway, failing multiple times to halt it by using stop sticks.

The driver, later identified as Stevens, finally stopped in Baltimore and fled the vehicle on foot before being apprehended, authorities said.

Despite Stevens “crashing into multiple civilian vehicles” during the pursuit, there were no injuries to him, citizens or law enforcement, they added.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Pratt and McLain “Happy Days“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. This theme song for the TV Show by the same name became a chart hit in 1976, hitting #5 in the USA. It was #3 in Canada and even hit #31 in the UK.

