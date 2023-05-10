WSGW Morning Team: May 10, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Artificial Intelligence may be used to fight a deadly cancer, plus another fast food restaurant plans to use AI in its drive-thrus

A police officer in Pickens, South Carolina, received an unexpected roadside lesson in clog dancing from an elderly man. Officer Woodmansee stopped the man for failure to maintain lane and it quickly turned into a two-step dance lesson.

The gentleman had just left Cotton Eyed Joe’s dance hall in the middle of the town.

Body-worn and dashcam footage shows Officer Woodmansee speaking to the man outside his vehicle shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, May 7, and asking him about his night of dancing.

“Do you dance?” the man asks Woodmansee, after showing her the dancing clogs he was wearing. “No – I’ve never seen it before,” Woodmansee replies, referring to the style of dance.

The man offers to teach her a “two-step” on the road. “Right here?” Woodmansee asks. “Right there,” he replies.

Daphne Police Department photo

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Spinners “Cupid“. Henry Fambrough, the last original surviving member of the group, is 85. This is their last Top Ten Song from 1980. A cover of the Sam Cooke song. The Spinners were just announced as new inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

