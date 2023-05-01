WSGW Morning Team: May 1, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: WSGW was recognized with several awards from the MAB over the weekend (runs 5:16)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Lions Draft Grades from the Experts, plus a sports TV oops, and a baseball player who has now hit a HR in 4 different countries (runs 6:33)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Freya the Walrus is honored with a statue and it’s a reminder of her death from last summer in this update on a story we had for you (runs 3:30)…..

PHOTO: Annika Byrde/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: High School Teen Arrives to His Prom in a Tank (runs 3:04)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: Wendy’s Chili soon to be available in stores…..

Click for Link to Find Our More about “Wendy’s Chili”

Dog Missing for 26 Days Walks 40 Miles to His Former Home

Photo: Lost Paws NI/Facebook

************************************************

Maine Restaurant Ordered Mugs and were Surprised by the Drugs that Resulted in the Arrest of a Stupid Criminal

************************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to have Axe Throwing Fun at The Bearded Axe…..

************************************************

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if Michigan should have a law banning any use of a handheld phone while driving (hands free still okay)…..

************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Youngbloods “Get Together“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1969, The Youngbloods hit #5 with their only chart hit. It was originally recorded by the Kingston Trio in 1964 titled “Let’s Get Together”. The Youngbloods first released the song titled as “Get Together” in 1964 and it only reached #62. But, after it was featured in a Radio PSA calling for brotherhood by the National Conference of Christians and Jews, it was re-released in 1969 and became a One Hit Wonder.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team