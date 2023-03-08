WSGW Morning Team: March 8, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The birth of the Pillsbury Doughboy may be in question, but his death is well known from his obituary we have for you (runs 5:43)…..

PHOTO: Pillsbury (the early image from the abandoned factory)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: When you listen to Tigers Baseball on WSGW this season, you’ll hear some new voices (runs 3:42)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The Top 10 Oscar Snubs of all-time (

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A beer recall due to “excess alcohol” (runs 3:33)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: In what may have been the most exciting part of the match, a dog interrupts a soccer game (runs 3:35)…..

Click for Link to story and see video

Close Call as Moose Charges Man

The Mayor of New York City says stores should not allow people to enter if they are wearing masks…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Peggy March “I Will Follow Him”. Peggy is 75 today. This #1 song when she was just 15-years-old, still the youngest female to have a #1 song. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

