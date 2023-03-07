WSGW Morning Team: March 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring Harold Loud of Au Sable (runs 2:45)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We offer “thanks” to listeners for helping us with our audio streaming issue from yesterday, plus Charlie discovers an antique when cleaning on his day off (runs 7:07)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: An example of politicians in a different country that engage in the same election year silliness we have in America with a debate about eating worms (rsuns 3:44)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A follow up to the politician conversation as we have “the worm song” Denyse talked about (3:09)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Art Lewis thanks Charlie for doing something he has never done in his life until now (runs 4:09)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Mel Brooks is still producing new projects at the age of 96 (runs 3:15)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A basketball rec league in Alabama has to deal with an upset parent, which we believe could have been avoided in the first place (runs 4:38)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: By definition, all criminals are stupid, but some just seem to be extra stupid (runs 3:24)…..

Alligator not stopped by a metal fence…..

PHOTO: Michael Skvarla / Penn State / FOX Weather

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking YOU to be a Supreme Court Justice and rule on the issue of Student Loan Forgiveness

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Zombies “Time of the Season“. Chris White is 80 today. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

