WSGW Morning Team: March 3, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

From the National Weather Service… The Great Lakes Bay Region is on the northern edge of the storm system. Saginaw is in a Warning. Bay and Midland in an Advisory. If you are going north, there are no updates from the NWS. From here into the Thumb and all Southern lower Michigan, Warnings are in place.

Winter Storm WARNING for Saginaw, Tuscola, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac and all counties to the south. 3pm this afternoon to 4am Saturday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Bay, Midland, Gratiot, Isabella. 4pm this afternoon to 4am Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

IMAGE: National Weather Service

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We’ve faced storms before so we’ll be okay, but still this system presents a dilemma for Charlie, what about you?!?! (runs 7:15)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: This story does have a happy ending, though it sounds like a TV comedy, but it wasn’t funny when authorities could not get help tracking a stolen vehicle with a toddler inside (runs 3:53)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:

*************************************************

*************************************************

Weekend Events and Activities…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The National Park Service sent out a serious message of staying safe around bears, but also included some humor with that message (runs 3:09)…..

National Park Service: Staying Safe Around Bears

A bear approaches a visitor along a road at Brooks Camp in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska

PHOTO: NPS/Jake Bortscheller

*************************************************

Chicken from Michigan now Confirmed as the Guinness World Record “Oldest Living Chicken”

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking YOU to be a Supreme Court Justice and rule on the issue of Student Loan Forgiveness

*************************************************

The WSGW Home Improvement Contest presented by the Saginaw Home Builders Association is Your Chance to Win a $1,000 gift certificate to your choice of business!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Four Seasons “Walk Like A Man“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1963, The Four Seasons were #1 for three weeks. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team