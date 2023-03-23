WSGW Morning Team: March 23, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark (runs 10:47)…..

Charlie and Michael and YOU: You might be able to see a “planetary alignment”, 5 planets at once, in the next several weeks (runs 2:14)…..

Charlie and Michael and YOU: A Senator from Michigan is at the top of a list according to a recent ranking (runs 2:07)…..

Charlie and Michael and Art and YOU: Has the cause of death of Beethoven been discovered? (runs 4:06)…..

PHOTO: AP (locks of what is believed to be Beethoven’s hair from public and private collections)

World Record for Longest Goal?!?!

March 22 (UPI) — A goalie for a Chilean soccer team may have set a new world record when he kicked a goal from a distance of about 110 yards.

Leandro Requena, goalkeeper for Cobresal in the Chilean Football Federation, took a goal kick during the team’s game against Colo-Colo and the ball sailed into the opposing team’s goal.

“I wanted to take the kick quickly as we have done so many times at altitude, to try to catch the rival off guard and it came out a little stronger than normal,” Requena told Radio Bio Bio.

Team officials estimated the goal was kicked from a distance of about 110 yards. The current Guinness World Record for longest goal in a competitive soccer match is 105 yards and was set by British player Tom King in January 2021.

“I asked Juan Silva, the club’s manager, if the request for the record application was really going to be made and he told me, ‘Obviously yes,'” Requena said.

