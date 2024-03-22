WSGW Morning Team: March 22, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

On this 4th Day of Spring 2024

Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service until Midnight for the Great Lakes Bay Region and Beyond…..

Snow expected through the day. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches (more in some localized areas).

A little less to the north and south.

Record Snowfall recorded at MBS International Airport for March 22: 6 inches in 2011

***********************************************

***********************************************

(SWNS)

***********************************************

ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

***********************************************

(AP Video/Cody Jackson)

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. It’s Time for Your Tigers Prediction…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike and Jonathan will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for March 21, 2024…..

Vanessa, 9-years-old, from Hemlock

***********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Cher “Dark Lady”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. In 1974, Cher hit #1 for 1 week with “Dark Lady”. It was Cher’s third solo #1 hit, and at the time, she had the most #1 songs for a female solo artist. It would be her last #1 song until 24 years later when Cher topped the chart again with “Believe”.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team