WSGW Morning Team: March 21, 2024 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow!

Click for Saginaw Spirit

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Michigan among the states to experience a rare natural event that hasn’t happened in over 200 years…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: It’s a contest where you can enter with the worst road…..

Click for information and to enter the contest

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The AKC Top Ten Dogs in America and an Elephant vs Safari Tour Bus…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Oreo to introduce a new flavor, chocolate to get more expensive, and would you drink Liquid Death?!?!

IMAGE: Oreo

IMAGE: Joseph Okpako / WireImage via Getty Images file

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: Ariana Grande’s grandmother is now the oldest artist to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart…..

(SWNS)

ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

(AP Video/Cody Jackson)

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. It’s Time for Your Tigers Prediction…..

DEADLINE TO ENTER IS THIS FRIDAY!!!!!

Now Through March 22….. Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Participating Business of Your Choice…..

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike and Jonathan will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for March 21, 2024…..

Vannesa, 9-years-old, from Hemlock

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Wake Up Song of the Day: Supertramp “The Logical Song”. Roger Hodgson is 74.

