WSGW Morning Team: March 20, 2022 (Monday)

Colorful Flowers Background in 3D Realistic Vector for Spring Season with Space for Message. Vector Illustration

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

TODAY is the First Day of Spring

The Vernal Equinox is Officially at 5:24pm

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Sunday was the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day races and parade and Denyse was running with You, plus it was green Sunday for Michigan State, and congrats to a couple of girls high school basketball teams playing in the state finals over the weekend (runs 7:41)…..

*************************************************

This Week with The WSGW Morning Team

YOU have the chance to win a pair of tickets to:

“RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles SONGS FROM ABBEY ROAD AND THE ROOFTOP CONCERT LIVE!”

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:30pm

Jolt Credit Union Event Park

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The Tigers have added another voice to the radio broadcasts (runs 3:10)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: An update on a story from last week about blueberries being healthy, but now a report is out that perhaps contradicts that (runs 2:43)…..

*************************************************

Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort

PHOTO: Bear Valley Ski Patrol

*************************************************

*************************************************

Giant African Land Snails confiscated at Detroit Metro Airport

PHOTO: Steven Bansbach

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

*************************************************

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Big Country “In a Big Country“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1983, this Scottish band, very successful throughout the United Kingdom, had a One Hit Wonder in the United States with this song. It’s famous for featuring bagpipe sounds created with guitars. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

