WSGW Morning Team: March 16, 2023 (Thursday)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and Art and YOU: March Madness is underway and Pat has his bracket filled out. What about YOU?!?! (runs 7:23)…..

Here is a picture of Pat’s Bracket

PHOTO: Pat Johnston

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark, and also a special guest this morning related to the Spirit home game on Saturday (runs 11:43)…..

Charlie and Denise and Pat and YOU: For the first time since 1991, there is a new top dog breed in the United States (runs 4:51)…..

PHOTO: Getty Images/Image Source

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A “Memory Song” for a singer who died on this date in 1970 at the age of 24 (runs 2:34)…..

Oops! A General Motors Instagram photo is historically inaccurate (it has been fixed)

PHOTO: Port Huron Museum

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A baseball announcer OOPS when he tried to say “designated hitter”, but it came out… (runs 3:28)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A singer/songwriter has passed away and he was known for a big hit in 1978 (runs 4:08)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A stupid criminal story where the criminal is not stupid just once, but twice (runs 4:07)…..

PHOTO: Provided WREG

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tammi Terrell and Marvin Gaye “You’re All I Need To Get By“. A memory song, on this date 1970, when Tammi died from a brain tumor at the very young age of 24. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

