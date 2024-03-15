WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: March 15, 2024 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
March 15, 2024 4:17AM EDT
Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     The nominees for the World Video Game Hall of Fame have been announced and You can cast your vote for elections…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     The nominees for the World Video Game Hall of Fame have been announced and You can cast your vote for elections…..

 

 

Click this Link to Vote…..

World Video Game Hall of Fame

Evyn Morgan/The Strong via AP)

 

Image of the 12 finalists, all game box covers

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Three job openings exist at the world’s southernmost post office called the “Penguin Post Office”…..

 

Click for Link to Find Out More About the Jobs at Antartica’s “Penguin Post Office”

PHOTO:     Rob Oo via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 2.0  (Penguins surround the post office at Port Lockroy, a British outpost on Goudier Island)

Penguins and the post office

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     It’s almost like having Dolly Parton cooking in the kitchen with you in person…..

 

PHOTO:     Lodge

Dolly Parton Lodge Cast Iron Skillets

 

***********************************************

 

 

March 14 (UPI) — An Australian berry company broke a Guinness World Record by growing a Ping-Pong-sized berry that weighs .72 ounce.   A Guinness adjudicator examined the blueberry grown by Costa Berries in Corindi, New South Wales, and confirmed it was the world’s heaviest blueberry.

Brad Hocking, head of the team that grew the berry, said it was picked in November last year and kept frozen while the company communicated with Guinness World Records.   The blueberry is the new Eterna variety developed by Costa Berries.

Hocking said his team hasn’t decided what to do with the record-breaking berry.   “We all look at it occasionally and smile,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “I don’t think a smoothie would be the right fate for it.”

PHOTO:     Costa Berrie

Australia-based Costa Berries broke a Guinness World Record by growing a blueberry that weighed .72 ounce. Photo courtesy of Costa Berries

 

***********************************************

 

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A retired British Airways Concorde supersonic airliner is moved by a barge past the Statue of Liberty on the Hudson River on March 14, 2024 in New York City.

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

velvetleaf

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

(AP Video/Cody Jackson)

World War II veteran Harold Terens, 100, right, and Jeanne Swerlin, 96, share a laugh as they speak during an interview, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. Terens will be honored by France as part of the country's 80th anniversary celebration of D-Day. In addition, the couple will be married on June 8 at a chapel near the beaches where U.S. forces landed. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 

 

***********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Van Halen “Jump”.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Forty years ago in 1984, Van Halen reached #1 for the only time on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.   “Jump” was the lead single from the album “1984” and it spent 5 weeks on top.   The song was different for Van Halen as it was driven by a keyboard riff, not guitar riff.   The song was recorded at Eddie Van Halen’s newly constructed home studio.   The track was put down in the middle of the night.   David Lee Roth wrote lyrics that afternoon in the backseat of his Mercury convertible.  

 

 

