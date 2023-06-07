WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 7, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
June 7, 2023 4:40AM EDT
It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Safety in Schools

 

 

 

Here is story with video link…..

Reporter Stiff-Arms Rowdy Hockey Fan So Hard The NFL Even Took Notice

 

 

PHOTO:     Courtesy Keurig

The new limited-edition "Start Me Up" K-Iced coffee maker ($139.99) has the trademarked red lips logo with a coffee-tented tongue on one side, and "Start Me Up" on the other. It comes with a dozen coffee pods and a matching Rolling Stones tumbler for iced drinks.

 

 

 

 

 

Potential World Record 9-Foot-Long Catfish

PHOTOS:     Courtesy Alessandro Biancardi

The River Po is famous for producing giant wels catfish.

 

 

 

 

One of those rare orange lobsters is caught in Maine

 

WSGW Invites YOU to Have Fun for a Cause…..

Saginaw YMCA “Concerts for a Cause” Festival

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions!

 

 

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Artificial Intelligence and Regulation

 

 

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Stan Getz “The Girl from Ipanema“.     The singer in this version, Astrud Gilberto, died yesterday at age 83.

 

 

