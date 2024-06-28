WSGW Morning Team: June 28, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bo Donaldson and The Heywoods “Billy Don’t Be a Hero”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. This song was #1 for 2 weeks in 1974. It was a cover version of the group Paper Lace that made it a #1 song in the U.K. (the song was written by two British songwriters). Because the song was released in 1974, “Billy Don’t Be a Hero” was associated with the Vietnam War, though no war is ever identified in the lyrics. Some believe the drum pattern, references to a marching band leading soldiers in blue, and “riding out” (perhaps cavalry) refer to the Civil War. Plus, when Paper Lace did a performance on Britain’s “Top of the Pops”, they wore Union-style uniforms. There are references to “Billy Don’t Be a Hero” as a one-hit wonder song for Bo Donaldson and The Heywoods, but the group also had two other songs that charted in the Top 40 in 1974, “Who Do You Think You Are” at #15 and “The Heartbreak Kid” at #39.

