WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 27, 2024 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
June 27, 2024 4:13AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: June 27, 2024 (Thursday)
Party on McCarty

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

TONIGHT,  it’s Party on McCarty “Motown Night”

Join WSGW and Our Sister Station Kiss 107.1 FM (presented by Storm Master Exteriors

Party on McCarty “Motown Night” June 27 presented by Storm Master Exteriors

 

 

********************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link Dan Fogelberg Auction Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The American Dream

********************************************

 

A long table covered in piles of stinging nettles separated with cups of cider

********************************************

https://www.phillyvoice.com/porch-pirates-pennsyvania-video-fight-package-theft-berks-county/

********************************************

You have the chance to Win the Outdoor Adventure of a Lifetime…..

YOUR Chance to WIN the Outdoor Adventure of a Lifetime

*******************************************

The new stop sign on the traffic light cantilever in Oakland

**********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

http://soulxpress.net/music.html

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team

Popular Stories

1

Police Investigate Saginaw's 10th Homicide of 2024
2

$97 Million Approved for Saginaw County Solar Manufacturing Project
3

Vassar Officer Receives Minor Injuries In Crash While Responding to Another Crash
4

Party on McCarty "Motown Night" June 27 presented by Storm Master Exteriors
5

Charges Dismissed Against Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty