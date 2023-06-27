WSGW Morning Team: June 27, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

You can follow the Great Lakes Loons all Season Long with WSGW! Listen for Charlie talking with Eric Vandefifer every Tuesday morning for updates and information on Loons Baseball

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Leader Dogs” (runs 2:58)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Can we laugh at these stories which do seem funny to us, but to the people directly involved, it’s probably not funny (runs 6:42)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Finally, this should be the end of the “Musk -vs- Zuckerberg” cage match talk, because Mom as spoken!!! (runs 3:09)…..

Man Pulled Off Boat When Shark Bites His Hand

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Who “I Can See for Miles“. Memory song for John Entwistle. He died this date 2002 at age 57 due to a heart attack induced by an undetermined amount of cocaine. He already head severe heart disease. His death was one day before the first show of The Who’s United States tour.

