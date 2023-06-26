WSGW Morning Team: June 26, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You may be at risk of stroke if you exercise too hard (runs 5:29)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The saga of a potential cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg continues, including over $57,000 in bets already placed (runs 3:14)…..

Belgium Shot Putter Runs 100-Meter Hurdles to Save Her Team from Being Disqualified (Click for Story and Video from USA Today)

“PIG PENNED”

Here is the statement released by the Police Chief in Lancaster Township, Pennsylvania, after police chased down a pig, which the police chief says “we see the irony”.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Kyu Sakamoto “Sukiyaki” It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1963, Sakamoto had the first and only Japanese song that was #1 on the U.S. Billboard Chart. It was pretty much his only song. He was born December 10, 1941, and just 18 years after the end of World War II, he was loved in America. He died in 1985 as a passenger on a Japan Air Flight 123 that crashed and killed 520, to date the single deadliest air plane crash in history.

