WSGW Morning Team: June 21 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
June 21, 2023 5:31AM EDT
Credit Card

It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Cash Mandates

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and  YOU:     Things the Younger Generation Wouldn’t Recognize that YOU Experienced as a Youngster  (runs 7:27)…..

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Would You be Interested in Buying this Home?!?!

Click for Link to Zillow Gone Wild Listing to see more pictures

PHOTOS:     OKC Metro Group

The listing agent for an unusual home for sale at 17405 Hawks View Court in northwest OKC's Rose Creek neighborhood says: u0022Ascend the exquisite staircase and admire the carefully curated chandeliers and fixtures by Arteriors and rich wall coverings by Designers Guild throughout the entire home.u0022

u0022Now, the home is a joyful cacophony of color and texture, which defies logic by managing not to feel overdone or crowded,u0022 405 Magazine wrote about the house at 17405 Hawks View Court, which is listed for sale.

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Baby Seal Pup Surfaces on Surfboards off a Beach in California  (runs 2:15)…..

 

***********************************************

 

Crimestoppers in Canada:   Man Steals Cheese Worth $600

PHOTO:     Greater Victoria Crimestoppers

 

 

***********************************************

Baboons Escape Lions on a Bridge

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF a $25 voucher to Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock!

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Lovin’ Spoonful “Summer in the City“.   First Day of Summer 2023!

 

Shirley Bassey “Diamonds are Forever“.   Lyricist Don Black is 85 today.   His song credits are many.   He’s worked with Andrew Lloyd Weber, Quincy Jones, Henry Mancini, Marvin Hamlisch, Michael Jackson, Meat Loaf.   Some of his most famous work was co-writing James Bond Themes for “Thunderball”, “The Man with the Golden Gun”, and this famous song done famously by Shirley Bassey.   He did win an Oscar for the title song to “Born Free”.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

