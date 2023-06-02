WSGW Morning Team: June 2, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today with Jonathan Dent in the newsroom) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Today is “Free Donut Day” which was started for a very important recognition (runs 2:01)…..

Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark, with an update on The Memorial Cup, the tournament Saginaw will host one year from now (runs 9:09)…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: A Motown legend finally gets enough cash for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Taylor Swift concert tickets in Detroit for sale for thousands of dollars, plus the richest self-made American women (runs 8:47)…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: A 14-year-old bet finally pays off (runs 2:44)…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Artificial Intelligence is used to track the weight of Kim Jong Un (runs 3:08)…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Edgar Winter Group “Frankenstein“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 50 years ago in 1973 the Edgar Winter Group was #1 for 1 week with the instrumental rock song. This is the song, in live performances, Edgar Winter pioneered the advancement of the synthesizer as a lead instrument by becoming the first person ever to strap a keyboard instrument around his neck, giving him the on-stage mobility and audience interaction of guitar players.

