WSGW Morning Team: June 19, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Today is Juneteenth

This is a Federal Holiday and is Holiday in the State of Michigan

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, when the last Black slaves of the Confederacy were ordered free following the arrival of Union Troops

PHOTO: Arnd Wiegmann

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2023/06/16/Kansas-City-40-year-old-gift-certificate/8871686940223/

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2023/06/16/Korea-gold-bars-vending-machines-convenience-stores/4781686942588/

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Climax “Precious and Few“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. First, Climax was a different group than the Climax Blues Band from England which was another One Hit Wonder story. In early 1972, “Precious and Few” hit #3 on the Billboard Chart and #1 on the Cash Box Chart. The band only released one album. There were songs recorded for a second album that was never released.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team