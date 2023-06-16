WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 16, 2023 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
June 16, 2023 5:35AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: June 16, 2023 (Friday)
Farmer’s Tavern

It's the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF a $25 voucher to Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock!

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and  YOU:     Here are the Top Ten artists on Spotify that earned the most revenue per word

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     An incredible Guinness World Record for fastest solving a Rubik’s cube and an incredibly painful Guinness World Record Kidney Stone  (runs

 

 

 

PHOTO:     Guinness World Records

split image of largest kidney stone

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     What would you think if this decoration was outside a home in your neighborhood?!?!  (runs 2:54)…..

PHOTO:     WKEF

'My house mascot': Ohio woman refusing to take down 10-foot-tall werewolf decoration photo 4

 

 

************************************************

 

 

It’s Still Winter Here…..

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) – A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.  

Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches for the month so far, but the Mount Washington Observatory says with a return to warmer weather on Sunday, nearly all of it had melted.

The observatory posted on Facebook that statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years.   A quasi-stationary low weather system sat over the region delivering snow early every day of the month.   The observatory says there’s a chance for more snow in the days ahead.

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Tonight, another chance to have Fun and Help Out Local Charities…..

Saginaw YMCA “Concerts for a Cause” Festival

 

 

************************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Indictment of Former President Trump

 

 

************************************************

 

 

THE DEADLINE TO ENTER IS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 16

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

************************************************

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Paul McCartney and Wings “My Love“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   It was 50 years ago in 1973 Paul McCartney and Wings were #1 for 4 weeks with this song Paul wrote for his wife, Linda.   It was the first #1 song for the band.

 

 

 

