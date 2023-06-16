WSGW Morning Team: June 16, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Here are the Top Ten artists on Spotify that earned the most revenue per word

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An incredible Guinness World Record for fastest solving a Rubik’s cube and an incredibly painful Guinness World Record Kidney Stone (runs

PHOTO: Guinness World Records

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: What would you think if this decoration was outside a home in your neighborhood?!?! (runs 2:54)…..

PHOTO:

************************************************

It’s Still Winter Here…..

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) – A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.

Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches for the month so far, but the Mount Washington Observatory says with a return to warmer weather on Sunday, nearly all of it had melted.

The observatory posted on Facebook that statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years. A quasi-stationary low weather system sat over the region delivering snow early every day of the month. The observatory says there’s a chance for more snow in the days ahead.

************************************************

Tonight, another chance to have Fun and Help Out Local Charities…..

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

THE DEADLINE TO ENTER IS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 16

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice! Click to Enter Today…..

************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul McCartney and Wings “My Love“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 50 years ago in 1973 Paul McCartney and Wings were #1 for 4 weeks with this song Paul wrote for his wife, Linda. It was the first #1 song for the band.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team