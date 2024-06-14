WSGW Morning Team: June 14, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan (off today) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

It’s Flag Day!

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A reminder of this date, June 14, 1777, and a special song that is 50-years-old this year…..

Events and Activities……

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: How many sets of twins are in the group of 8th graders graduating from one middle school?!?!

PHOTO: Tamatha Bibbo via AP

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: How rare is this white bison calf spotted at Yellowstone National Park?!?!

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A&E kicks off its “Rock Legends” biographies this weekend…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Meet the oldest truck driver in the world…..

PHOTO: Guinness World Records

Wake Up Song of the Day: In Honor of Flag Day

