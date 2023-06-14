WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 14, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
June 14, 2023 5:28AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: June 14, 2023 (Wednesday)
Flag

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

It’s Flag Day

The Stars and Stripes Adopted June 14, 1777

246 Years Strong

 

Johnny Cash and “Ragged Old Flag”

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Could you be part of a Google Class Action Lawsuit Settlement?!?!   (Runs 3:23)…..

Click this Link to Access the Google Settlement Claim Site

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Who knew the introduction of new 7-Eleven Slurpee cups was such big news?!?!  (runs 3:15)…..

 

PHOTO:     7-Eleven

7-Eleven unveiled new cups designs for its iconic Slurpee drinks.

PHOTO:     7-Eleven

A timeline of Slurpee cup designs. (7-Eleven)

 

 

 

Alligator Attacks Sheriff’s Drone  (with video)

 

 

 

THE DEADLINE TO ENTER IS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 16

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

WSGW Invites YOU to Have Fun for a Cause…..

Saginaw YMCA “Concerts for a Cause” Festival

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU offering You Three Choices to Use Your $20 Gift Certificate for only $10

HALF OFF A $20 GIFT CERTIFICATE HALF OFF FOR NORIS OF AUBURN, MARCO’S DINER IN SANFORD, OR CROSSROADS RESTAURANT IN BAY CITY!

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Safety in Schools

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     “You’re A Grand Old Flag”  Mormon Tabernacle Choir –  It’s Flag Day

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

